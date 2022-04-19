Wedding Bells For Athiya Shetty And Cricketer KL Rahul? Details Inside

Cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement has dropped several hints that things have become serious between the couple. From Athiya Shetty joining KL Rahul for his cricket series' to the duo sharing mushy posts on each other's birthday, their love isn't hidden from fans. Now, a report by Pinkvilla states that the couple might tie the knot in Winter 2022.

Is it wedding bells ringing for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul?

If the report is to be believed, then the duo's family have already begun prepping for the couple's wedding ceremony. Reportedly, the two will seal the deal in a winter wedding as per South Indian traditions. However, it is important to note that the couple has neither denied nor confirmed the wedding rumour. Details of the weddings can only be confirmed if their family or representatives issue an official statement on the same.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story

Several media reports suggest that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were set up by one of their common friends. But the couple hasn't confirmed the same as of yet. Their relationship rumours became the talk of the town when the two began wishing each other on birthdays via social media. Rumour mill had it that the two have fallen head over heels for each other. However, the two kept their relationship away from the limelight for almost two years.

Notably, Athiya Shetty's father helped the lovebirds to keep the details of their bond away from the media. When asked on numerous occasions, Suniel Shetty would dodge the question claiming it was 'just media reports'. However, when KL Rahul left for his test series in England last year, his girlfriend Athiya Shetty accompanied the former to support him. Although the two did not confirm it, however, photos of the two together sent social media abuzz. To note, the couple has been dating each other for the last three years.

It was on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year when the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship official on social media. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blooming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing.

Just days ago, KL Rahul celebrated his 30th birthday. On the special day, Athiya once again shared a series of romantic photos with the cricketer and wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday". Replying to her post, beau Rahul commented "Love You" along with a heart emoticon. Take a look at it below:

Image: Instagram/@rahulkl