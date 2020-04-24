Weekend Watch List: Anushka Sharma, Chris Hemsworth And Varun Dhawan's Films To See

With everyone stuck in lockdown and so much content available to watch, everyone is spoilt for choices. At times like these, it can be tough to pick one thing to watch. Take a look at a few movies of Varun Dhawan, Chris Hemsworth and Anushka Sharma that you can stream for an amazing weekend.

Anushka Sharma, Chris Hemsworth and Varun Dhawan's films to watch

Student of the Year

Student of the Year marks the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film revolves around Abhimanyu and Rohan who develop a good friendship but there's trouble in paradise when the two compete for the Student of the Year title. Things take a turn for worse when Abhimanyu falls in love with Shanaya, Rohan's girlfriend. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania

Released in 2014, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya was directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Shukla. The plot revolves around Kavya who is about to marry an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her wedding outfit, she falls in love with Humpty. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

ABCD 2

Directed by Remo D'Souza, ABCD 2 is a dance-based film. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The plot revolves around childhood friends Suresh and Vinnie, who are passionate about dancing. They form a dance group but face many hurdles on their way to participate in the Las Vegas dancing competition. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Chris Hemsworth

12 Strong

12 Strong is directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. Released in 2018, the film stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena. The film revolves around Captain Mitch Nelson who leads a US Special Forces team into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The soldiers then develop an uneasy alliance with Northern Alliance to take down the Taliban and their allies. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Extraction

Starring Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth, Extraction started streaming on Netflix on April 24. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by the Russo Brothers. The plot revolves around Tyler Rake who sets on a mission to extract the son of an International Crime lord who is in jail.

Ghostbusters

Starring Kristen Wiig and Chris Hemsworth, Ghostbusters was directed by Paul Feig. The film hit the screens in 2016. The plot revolves around Paranormal enthusiasts Abby, Erin, Jillian and Patty who set out to find ghosts when they find out that someone is attempting to cause an apocalypse by summoning the ghosts in NYC. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma

Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do hit the screens in 2015. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The plot revolves around Kamal and Neelam who invite their friends and family on a cruise on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary. They learn many life lessons on the journey and change for the better. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Zero

Starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Released in 2018, the film revolves around Bauua, who falls in love with Aafia, a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. He soon breaks up with but later finds out a secret about her that changes his life forever. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Patiala House

Starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, Patiala House is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The plot of the film revolves around Gattu who loves to play cricket even though his father hates the game. After he gets selected to play for an English team, he has to make a choice between his father's wishes and his dreams. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

