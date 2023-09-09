Welcome To The Jungle Makers Share Teaser, Reveal Star Cast On Akshay Kumar Birthday

Quick links:
Image: YouTube Screengrab
Akshay Kumar turned a year older on Saturday (September 9). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle revealed the release date and star cast of the project. They also unveiled a musical teaser.
3 things you need to know
Welcome To The Jungle is currently in its pre-production stage. The film will hit theatres on December 20. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the official announcement of the movie offered a glimpse of an 'A Capella' video, a first in Bollywood, bringing together 24 actors in a musical performance. The actors can be seen dressed in camouflaged ensembles.
Alongside Akshay Kumar, the video featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. It also starred actresses such as Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and presented by Jio studios.
Arshad Warsi, in an earlier interview, revealed that the star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt will be part of Welcome 3. The actor shared that the film boasts an "unmatched scale, with an unreal cost and climax". The film stars Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal among others.
Welcome and Welcome Back, both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, are popular comedy films that have earned a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. The first installment featured actors Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat. Welcome Back, on the other hand, starred John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah. (Inputs from ANI)