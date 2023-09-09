Welcome To The Jungle Makers Share Teaser, Reveal Star Cast On Akshay Kumar Birthday

Akshay Kumar turned a year older on Saturday (September 9). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle revealed the release date and star cast of the project. They also unveiled a musical teaser.

3 things you need to know

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the comedy franchise Welcome.

Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) were both declared box office hits with a collection of ₹117 crore and ₹168 crore, respectively.

The film's new teaser featured Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Rawal among others.

Welcome To The Jungle's 'A Capella' video brings 24 actors together

Welcome To The Jungle is currently in its pre-production stage. The film will hit theatres on December 20. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the official announcement of the movie offered a glimpse of an 'A Capella' video, a first in Bollywood, bringing together 24 actors in a musical performance. The actors can be seen dressed in camouflaged ensembles.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the video featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. It also starred actresses such as Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and presented by Jio studios.

When Arshad Warsi opened up about Welcome 3

Arshad Warsi, in an earlier interview, revealed that the star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt will be part of Welcome 3. The actor shared that the film boasts an "unmatched scale, with an unreal cost and climax". The film stars Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Paresh Rawal among others.

Welcome and Welcome Back, both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, are popular comedy films that have earned a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. The first installment featured actors Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat. Welcome Back, on the other hand, starred John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah. (Inputs from ANI)