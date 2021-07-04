'We're Still Family': Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Make Appearance After Divorce Announcement

The Bollywood fans were taken aback when on Saturday superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao announced their divorce, making it evident that not all was hunky-dory in their little paradise. Acknowledging that the sudden announcement of divorce must have come as a 'shock' to many, the couple in their appearance after divorce asserted that though they were parting ways, and their relationship was changing, they would continue to remain closely knit like any other 'family'. The two had been married for 15 years now.

'We both are happy and still a family': Aamir& Kiran

During a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan holding Kiran Rao's hand said, "You must have heard about us. You would've felt sad, must've been shocked. But we want to tell you all that we both are happy and still one family. There has been a change in our relationship but we are still together." He even took the opportunity to address their association on the professional front and added, "Paani Foundation is like our baby, Azad."

"We will always remain family. Please pray for us that we remain happy," he was heard saying in the end.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to get a divorce; will co-parent Azad

It was only yesterday that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation through a press release.

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love,

Kiran and Aamir.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot on 28 December 2005. Their love started in the year 2001 on the sets of the film ‘Lagaan’. While Aamir Khan was the lead in the movie, Kiran Rao was assisting director Ashutosh Gowariker.

(Credit-manavmanglani)

