What Did Kiara Advani Do After The ‘leaf Picture’ Went Up? 'Guilty' Actor Answers; Watch

Remember the controversial 'leaf picture' of Kiara Advani? Well, the actor in an interview with Tweak India revealed that she was hit with many questionable messages on social media after she put up her topless picture with a leaf.

But what did she do? Kiara turned them off. She said, "I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now,” she said.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared bold and glamorous pictures of different Bollywood celebrities as a part of his annual calendar. While they made headlines for their appeal, actor Kiara Advani's picture where she can be seen posing in the nude behind a large leaf created a row as netizens accused the photographer of plagiarising the creative concept of an international photographer Marie Barsch. In fact, Kiara's picture was shared by Barsch through social media as she called out Dabboo Ratnani for the similarity.

However, Ratnani took to his Instagram account and hit back at the allegations of plagiarism by sharing a throwback picture of veteran actor Tabu in a similar pose behind leaves for his calendar shoot back in 2002. The photographer claimed through the caption that he has repeated his own concept and that he admits to plagiarising his own work of art. He said, "Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept...& if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF...Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That’s all that matters. (sic)"

