What Does Diljit Dosanjh's Wife Think About His Crushes? Actor Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh has always openly declared his love on social media for International sensation Kylie Jenner and actress Gal Gadot. But what does his wife say about his crushes? In an interview, Diljit refused to speak about his wife and instead said that people attack his family and get personal with abuses and derogatory language when they are disappointed. Being in the public domain, Diljit says he doesn't want people to talk about his family. "If I choose the wrong film or sing a song wrong, it's my fault. Why should my family be targeted?" he was quoted by the tabloid.

Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly married to Sandeep Kaur for many years now. In 2015, there were speculations that there was a rift between the two, to which Diljit had said, "Achi rumour hai. I don't have a lot of money to stay in the news, so I'm happy these things are surfacing. I don't speak about my personal life. You can say good or bad things about me, but I won't tolerate if someone says anything about my family."

With only a few days until its release, the Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani starrer is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers of Good Newwz have left no stone unturned in promoting the comedy entertainer in new and quirky ways through their social media accounts. With the concept of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) at the core of the goof-up comedy, actors Akshay Kumar- Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani are all set for this hilarious yet dramatic roller coaster ride.

All about 'Good Newwz'

The story of Good Newwz revolves around Varun and Deepti Batra who have met with the realization that they need to have a child before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations. The Raj Mehta directorial is expected to release in theaters on December 27 this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.