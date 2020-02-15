What Happened To Anu Aggarwal? Here Is All You Should Know About Her

Anu Aggarwal was an actor in the Hindi Film Industry and a model. But today, her life is very different from what it was and it is all because of her accident that happened in the year 1999. While Generation Z might not recognize Anu Aggarwal for her phenomenal work as an actor and a model, many from the previous generation will remember Anu Aggarwal in Aashiqui. Here is what happened to Anu Aggarwal and why the actor/model is not in the acting business. She is now a celebrity of a totally different world.

What happened to Anu Aggarwal?

Before Anu Aggarwal's accident, she was very successful in the modelling industry. She started her career as a model in the 1980s and even went to Paris and New York for modelling gigs. This led to her becoming a well-known figure in India after which she was seen in the Hindi film industry as an actor. This led to her becoming a household name in India. From the early stages of her career, Anu reportedly felt like she did not belong to the world of glamour and was always uncomfortable with the stardom. It was reported that when Anu was at the peak of her career, she felt very unhappy and felt disconnected from herself. So in 1995, she took a break from the world of glamour and took up travelling for two years. She came home in 1997 and studied yoga for the next two years. Anu did this as she wanted to reconnect to herself.

Anu Aggarwal's accident

After this, she left the Ashram and was on her own, living the life she wanted, when she faced a mishap that changed her life forever. The actor found herself on a hospital bed after a horrible car crash. She was in a coma for about 29 days and had broken about a dozen bones. All this reportedly took a toll on her body. After coming out of the coma, she had lost all her permanent memory and was also recovering from injuries like broken collarbone, ruptured bladder, and fractured ribs, among other injuries.

After months of bed rest, she began to treat herself with yoga, starting by wiggling her toes. It took about three years for her to totally recover and she credited yoga for making her fully physically recovered. After the memory loss, she reportedly felt like a two-year-old child and had to learn everything again, and Anu has called it a second life in interviews. Its been 21 years since then and Anu Aggarwal has started an organization that works on teaching yoga to kids. Under this self-funded organisation, Anu teaches yoga in her own way and calls it AnuFun which focuses on enjoyment and laughter. She also provides this training internationally. Next month, she’ll reportedly head to Germany to collaborate with a neuroscience company on developing a yoga program. The answer to what happened to Anu Aggarwal thus is that, after Anu Aggarwal's accident, the former actor is now a renowned yoga instructor.

(Image courtesy: anusualanu Instagram)

