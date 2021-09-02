What Happened To Sidharth Shukla? Police Sources Reveal Timeline Leading To Actor's Death

Quick links:
Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on Thursday, at the age of 40, has left his legions of fans and the Entertainment fraternity in disbelief. The actor is said to have suffered a major heart attack, though the precise cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead upon arrival. A team of 5 specialists is currently conducting the post-mortem of Shukla's body at the hospital.
With inputs from Mumbai Police sources, Republic has pieced together a timeline of events leading to Sidharth Shukla's death. His sister and brother-in-law, who brought him to hospital, have recorded their statements with the cops. Here's what we know so far:
If any of the family members or others raise any doubts or provide additional details to the police, the same will be considered during the investigation. As of now, Sidharth Shukla's family has not raised any doubts or alleged any foul play in his death.
The police will be investigating whether the actor was on any medication and whether he took any medicines before going back to sleep on Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day, the actor's PR team issued a statement expressing shock and disbelief over his demise.
"All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved one's space, and let them grieve.
We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace."
Regards,
Brand N Buzz"
(Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team)
