What Nora Fatehi Said About Jacqueline Fernandez In Defamation Case Statement | 5 Points

Nora Fatehi, the Canadian Hindi film actress, blamed Jacqueline Fernandez for "unfairly dragging" her into the Suresh Chandrasekhar controversy. Recording her statement before MM Kapil Gupta in the Patiala House Court in a defamation case filed by her against Jacqueline Fernandez and other 15 media organisations for bringing in her name in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Suresh Chandrasekhar.

Nora Fatehi recorded her first statement in the defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday.

Nora Fatehi has accused Fernandez and others of hurting her image in the public eye.

(Nora Fatehi blamed Jacqueline Fernandez for being the cause of harassment, job loss, and cyberbullying | Image: Instagram)

In her statement before MM Kapil Gupta, Nora Fatehi said the following:

1. Accusing Jacqueline Fernandez and others of ruining her reputation through false narratives, Nora Fatehi said, "They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar."

2. According to Nora Fatehi's statement, she feels she has been used as a scapegoat because she is an outsider. "I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career," she said.

3. Nora complained that remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez initially were further circulated by the other accused persons (in this case media organizations), "all of whom were acting in connivance" with each other to ensure the "financial, social, and personal downfall" of Fatehi.

4. According to Nora, Jacqueline’s claims that she received presents from Chandrashekar were untrue. In addition, she denied receiving a fancy car from Chandrashekar and said it was a payment made to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, whom Chandrashekar had approached for directing a film.

5. Nora Fatehi's statement read: “The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekar was when his wife Leena Maria Paul made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena.”

Nora Fatehi, in her complaint, has said she has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing. A defamatory statement was made by Fernandez in bad faith and with mala fide intention and was circulated by the media houses with an intent to defame her, she alleged.