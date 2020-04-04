Taimur Ali Khan To Inaaya Kemmu; Here's What Star Kids Are Up To Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, everyone is suggested to practice self-isolation to contain the spread of the pandemic. The governments around the globe have imposed lockdown. In this difficult time, celebrities and popular personalities are also following the curfew and are in self-quarantine. They are also encouraging their fans and followers to stay safe and stay home during the lockdown. Bollywood celebs are also seen posting their daily activities during the quarantine. Check out what the star kids are doing during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Taimur Ali Khan

The famous kid of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan seems quite busy during the lockdown. Mother Kareena recently shared some glimpses from Taimur Ali Khan's quarantine schedule. He was seen gardening with Saif Ali Khan. Another picture shared by Kareena showed Taimur's painting pieces. Check out -

Inaaya Kemmu

Inaaya Kemmu is the lovely daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. In an Instagram post shared by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu was seen having a house party with her toys, sitting near their huge glass window. Soha Ali Khan captioned the picture saying, " House party Day 6 #lockdown ". Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram.

Viaan Raj Kundra

Viaan Raj Kundra is the oldest son of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. The star kid was spotted doing craft and origami work with his mother Shilpa Shetty. The Dhadkan actor shared some videos of her son during the lockdown. Check out.

