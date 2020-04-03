Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan': What To Expect From His Next With Tamannaah Bhatia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been always lauded for his experimental and serious roles. However, now the Bollywood superstar is also trying to make his luck work in the romantic genre. Ever since Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started exploring the romantic genre of Bollywood, he has signed some exciting projects. Bole Chudiyan is one such upcoming movie.

Bole Chudiyan is helmed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and it is his directorial debut. He has also written the film. Apart from the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, the film also stars actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajpal Yadav, and Aditya Srivastava in significant roles. Bole Chudiyan is being jointly co-produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia.

According to the glimpse released by Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the film, the love story drama flick is based on the real-life incidents of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s life. Bole Chudiyan is also speculated to be a remake of the 1977 film Chalta Purza. The evergreen movie featured Rajesh Khanna and is still remembered for its plot and performances. However, the makers or the cast has not confirmed the rumour yet.

In the recent past, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a teaser of Bole Chudiyan on his Twitter. In the teaser, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen romancing Tamannah Bhatia, who is seen wearing a hijab. Check out the teaser of Bole Chudiyan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also introduced the cast of Bole Chudiyan through sharing Instagram posts. He captioned the post with amazing lines about the actors. Take a look at the cast of Bole Chudiyan.

