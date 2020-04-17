What Alaya F Eats In A Day; Check Out Her Breakfast To Dinner Diet Plan

Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama flick Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. On the social front, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has 706k followers on Instagram. Apart from being a fashion inspiration, Alaya F's Instagram account is bombarded with pictures of her eating and restaurant choices.

Also Read | Alaya F opens up on trolls, says many thought I used lip-filters before entering Bollywood

In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Alaya F shared what she eats in a day and the secret behind her fitness and beauty. During the interview, the newcomer was asked what she has for breakfast, mid-day snacks, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. Revealing her diet regime, Alaya F shared that in the morning she starts with some avocado garnished with lime and chilli powder, followed by two boil eggs and two sausages. She also added that her breakfast routine is quite specific.

Also Read | I was going superfast, now everything is on halt: Alaya F on lockdown

Furthermost, Alaya talked about her lunch. She shared that she has chicken salad or some similar dishes. The star revealed that most of the time she forgets to have her lunch because of her busy work schedule. She also added that if she skips her lunch she usually has a bite of a protein bar to stay healthy.

Also Read | Alaya F's Instagram pictures are a proof that she has been bit by the travel bug

Talking about her dinner routine, Alaya F revealed that her dinner is the biggest meal of her day. Explaining her point she also said that her dinner is quite heavy because of her busy schedule and lack of food consumption during the day time. Alaya F's dinner diet is similar to that of any normal person, that is a bowl of soup or any vegetable of her choice. She also added that she avoids roti and rice for dinner.

Also Read | When Alaya F recalled her dating app experience and all other things she has on her phone

Later in the same interview, Alaya F shared that she loves binging and tries to snack throughout the day. She usually has a protein bar or nuts along with her. She also added that she loves fruits and tries to have them every day to keep a healthy diet. And her favourite fruits are litchi, mangoes, bananas, watermelon, and pineapple.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.