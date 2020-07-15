When Ankita Lokhande 'promised' To Get Married To Sushant Singh On Shekhar Suman's Show

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide shook the entire film industry. In the aftermath of his demise, social media is flooded with throwback pictures and videos of the actor. A recent video going viral is of Ankita Lokhande, (Sushant's ex-girlfriend) from 2012 when she attended Shekhar Suman's show, 'Movers and Shakers'.

When Suman asks Lokhande when are the two planning to tie the knot, Ankita said, "Next year, that's a promise. Hamara pavitra rishta bahut strong hai." [sic]

Further, Ankita also talks about their journey on a popular dance reality show where both of them were contestants. Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016.



The 35-year-old actor uploaded a picture of a lamp on Instagram and captioned it, "Child of God." This is the first time Lokhande has shared a post dedicated to Rajput since his demise.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

Watch (from 5:28)

