When Bhumi Pednekar Called 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Title Track 'legendary', Watch

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is the debut film of Bhumi Pednekar. Released in 2015, the film recently clocked five years, since its release. Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was a super hit film with final worldwide gross was ₹71.85 crore. After the film's success, the makers of Dum Laga Ke Haisha shared a making video of the title song on YRF's official YouTube channel. Check out the details here:

Making of the title song 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is crooned by Kailash Kher, Jyoti Nooran & Sultana Nooran. Talking about the song, Bhumi Pednekar said that she loved the track. She said, "Jab yeh gaana bajega (when the song will be played), people are just gonna stand up, there's going to be a rush in their body". Ayushmann Khurrana also added, "Dum Laga Ke Haisha is the most energetic part of this film".

The title track is written by Varun Grover and its music is composed by Anu Malik. Further talking about the song, Bhumi Pednekar said, "Jo Nooran sister and Kailash Kher ne is gaane ke sath kiya hai (whatever they did to the song}, it's legend. The power they have put into the song is outstanding". "Jab jab yeh gaana bajta tha, mera mann karta tha ki yaar race chodo, nachne lagjate hai" (whenever the song played, I wished to leave the race and start dancing), added Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about making the song, the composer Anu Malik said, "There is so much dept in the film, we needed title also which included the dept of the story". Lyricist Varun Grover also commented saying it was difficult for him to write such strong lyrics. He said Anu Malik's music was changing every note and fitting suitable lyrics was a tough task. However, they ended up with good final delivery.

In the video, you can see how Kailash Kher and the Nooran sisters have seemingly generated their utmost percent energy to create this title track. This song plays during the ending race scene. The song motivates Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to win the race as they fight over all the hurdles. Here, Ayushmann Khurrana has to carry overweight Bhumi Pednekar on his back and complete the race.

