When Deepika Padukone Was Overwhelmed With Ranveer's Gesture At Awards Night

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry was first seen in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The fans were surely swept away with their on-screen performance. After several speculations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, at last, made it evident that their romance was beyond the silver screens. Recently, a fan account shared an adorable video of Deepika being overwhelmed by Ranveer's loving gestures during an award night. Watch the video here -

When Deepika felt overwhelmed with Ranveer's adorable gestures

This Instagram video is of an older award function where most of the popular celebrities were spotted. Here, Ranveer Singh can be seen shaking a leg to Gallan Goodiyaan, a dance track from his film - Dil Dhadkne Do. The Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actor stuns in a black and black outfit layered with a sequinned grey suit jacket with some shimmer on it.

He walks down the stage and entertains the front line celebs and when he sees Deepika Padukone, he just pauses. He can be seen bowing to her, giving her flying kisses and similar adorable gestures. Deepika Padukone also blushes to his actions, she can be seen motivating him by lauding for his performance. Here, the Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone is spotted in a white royal gown. In the video, you can also recognise Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan appreciating Ranveer Singh's dance performance. Watch here -

Next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the acid attack survivors. The actor will next be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. Here, Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Bhatia. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Bollywood remake of The Intern (2015).

Next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is currently waiting for Sooryavanshi's release, the film was postponed amid lockdown. For his next, the Gunday actor will star opposite Deepika Padukone in '83. The film is a sports biopic based on Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. He is also part of one of the most talked films of Bollywood, Takht. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif who have never shared screen space, have been paired to romance on celluloid in Zoya Akhtar’s next untitled film.

