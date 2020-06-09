When Deepika Padukone Talked About Pink Underwater Inspired MET Gala Outfit

Deepika Padukone has made heads turn every time with her style game, be it amping up the glam in traditional or western wear. Talking about her Met Gala appearances, the diva made her debut in 2017. During Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone stood out with her pink underwater inspired outfit.

Met Gala 2019's red carpet theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Keeping the unusual theme in mind, Deepika Padukone was styled in a strapless pink gown by designer Zac Posen that immediately reminded fans of a life-size Barbie. Explaining her outfit to Vogue, Deepika Padukone said that she eventually knew she looked like a barbie doll in her dress and she also felt so when her entire look was got together. However, the pink gown was a Zac Posen's inspiration derived from underwater life. She also showed her dress having sea arches. Deepika Padukone also added that her team kept the theme in mind and yet kept it elegant, just like her personality, she further added.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019's Look -

At Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone was styled in an underwater inspired pink gown. The theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion was kept in mind by Zac Posen, the person behind her fabulous dress creation. She can be spotted donning a strapless pink gown that made her look like a real-life barbie.

She accessorised her dramatic look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff. She had her hair tied in a retro-styled hairdo. Her eye makeup was also inspired by the underwater life. Padukone wore Jimmy Choo's white heels. Check out Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019's look.

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, the Break Ke Baad actor was last seen in Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on acid attack survivors. For her upcomer, Deepika Padukone will be seen in '83, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is a sports biopic based on Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev. Here she is portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

