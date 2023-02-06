When Kiara Advani Called Sidharth Malhotra Her Rumoured Boyfriend

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ahead of this coveted wedding, an old Instagram story of Kiara is going viral on social media.

The actors worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. After finishing the schedule, Kiara wrote a heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram handle. In her post, she also addressed the dating rumours that were going around at that time. She wrote, "My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend, it's been a pleasure working with you on this sched! See you on the next one."

Check it out the viral post here:

The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began on Sunday (February 5). A video of the dreamy decor for their sangeet night went viral on social media.

Ahead of their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth's friends from the entertainment fraternity started arriving at the wedding venue. Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others have arrived.

More on Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

Kiara Advani revealed when the two had met for the first time during her appearance on a talk show. She revealed she met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018.

They were also spotted together several times by paps, which only kept giving rise to more rumours. It wasn’t until their film Shershaah that the duo started appearing on social media together. During the promotions of the film, Sidharth and Kiara posted a lot of reels and pictures together. Given their impeccable chemistry, fans were sure that their bond is deeper than it seems.

Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official when she wished Sidharth a happy birthday in 2023. She posted a picture of them together with the caption “Watcha lookin at birthday boy”.