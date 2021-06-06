When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spoke About Films That Proved To Be A Turning Point In His Career

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a 2012 interview shed light on his turning point in life after struggling for several years in Bollywood. The actor spoke about films and all the small roles he had done prior to getting a major break in movies. In the exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that the film Peepli live proved to be a turning point for his career.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his turning point

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that compared to a number of his previous roles which had been quite short, Peepli live gave him an opportunity to be on screen for a longer time. The actor said that the role in Peepli live was quite big as compared to his earlier films, due to which he received tremendous appreciation from the audience. He also added that after Peepli live he was seen acting in a couple of films which would later get a theatrical release.

Further on, the actor discussed his role from Kahaani which garnered the actor massive fame. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen on screen for a longer time and had a significant and pivotal role in the movie and thus fans enjoyed the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui agreed that Kahaani too was a film that served as a turning point for him due to the immense appreciation and love the film had garnered at the time of its release. The actor ended the segment by saying that he was extremely pleased by the audience’s response to both of his films.

Currently, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been working on a number of projects. The actor will soon be seen in the Kushan Nandy-directed film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Nawazuddin will be seen opposite Neha Sharma in the film and thus fans are quite excited to watch the movie. The actor posted a few pictures from the script readings and thus fans seemed quite eager to watch the film. The actor will also be seen in Phobia 2 which has been directed by Pawan Kriplani. Nawaz will also be seen in the Nikhil Allug directed project The Maya Tape which has created a buzz among fans of the actor.

Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

