When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Donned Producer's Hat For 'Miyan Kal Anna', 'Gulabi' And More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his acting career with small-time roles in films like Sarforsh, Shool, Munnabhai M.B.B.S, among others. In an acting career for more than two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of more than 70 films. In 2018, the actor made his debut as a producer with two short films. Here is all you need to know.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned producer for short films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned producer with brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's short-film. The movie, titled Miyan Kal Anna, was screened at many film festivals and has reportedly won positive responses and accolades from the same. After the success of the short-film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly produced two more short films with Mukesh Chhabra's production house.

The movies released in 2018 were titled Gulabi and In Relationship With. While Gulabi narrates the tale of two friends, and In Relationship With narrates the heart-warming story of a 75-year old man who finds his unrequited love through social media. Both the short films were reportedly well-appreciated.

Check out the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's maiden production:

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is awaiting the release of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut film. The movie, titled Roam Rome Mein, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Isha Talwar, and Valentina Corti in the lead. According to reports, the movie is all set to hit the marquee soon.

