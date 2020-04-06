The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Donned Producer's Hat For 'Miyan Kal Anna', 'Gulabi' And More

Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui donned the producer's hat for three short films. The movies titled Miyaan Kal Anna, Gulabi, & In Relationship With released in 2015 and 2018

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his acting career with small-time roles in films like Sarforsh, Shool, Munnabhai M.B.B.S, among others. In an acting career for more than two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of more than 70 films. In 2018, the actor made his debut as a producer with two short films. Here is all you need to know. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read | 'Sacred Games' Duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap's Best Collaborations

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned producer for short films 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned producer with brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's short-film. The movie, titled Miyan Kal Anna, was screened at many film festivals and has reportedly won positive responses and accolades from the same. After the success of the short-film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly produced two more short films with Mukesh Chhabra's production house. 

The movies released in 2018 were titled Gulabi and In Relationship With. While Gulabi narrates the tale of two friends, and In Relationship With narrates the heart-warming story of a 75-year old man who finds his unrequited love through social media. Both the short films were reportedly well-appreciated. 

Check out the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's maiden production: 

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan': What To Expect From His Next With Tamannaah Bhatia

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Most Inspirational Quotes On The Art Of Acting; Check It Out

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is awaiting the release of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut film. The movie, titled Roam Rome Mein, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Isha Talwar, and Valentina Corti in the lead. According to reports, the movie is all set to hit the marquee soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did 'Kick' To Uplift His Market Value? Read More Facts About The Film

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
QUEEN'S RARE MESSAGE AMID COVID-19
Taliban
US PEACE DEAL: BREAKING POINT?
Coronavirus
J&K: COVID-19 CASES RISE TO 106
COVID-19
'PROMOTE STUDENTS WITHOUT EXAMS'
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
flights
AVIATION MINISTER DISMISSES REPORTS