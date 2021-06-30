When Priyanka Chopra Dispelled Misconceptions About Bollywood On An American Talk Show

Priyanka Chopra has left her mark in Bollywood as well as Hollywood with her acting skills. The actress is often called a global icon by various media outlets. Back in 2018, Priyanka made an appearance on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her show Quantico. During the interview, the actress dispelled various misconceptions that people had about Bollywood and how the industry was extremely stereotyped.

Priyanka Chopra on how people stereotype Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra in Late Night with Seth Meyers speaking about Bollywood said that it was extremely annoying how American people think that Bollywood is a genre. The actress explained that Bollywood is not a genre but an entire industry that includes various genres of movies like drama, comedy, action, and horror. She further went on to say that Bollywood was stereotyped and that music was an important part of Hindi movies, but the actors did not spontaneously break out into synchronized dance. She narrated an incident saying that she once went to a theatre where they were selling Bollywood flavoured popcorn. Piggy Chops stated that it was annoying to see how they had tried to fit an entire industry into a flavour.

Priyanka Chopra's post on World Refugee Day

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on the occasion of World Refugee Day, the actress shared a video of her trip to various refugee camps. While she shared the post she penned down a lengthy note to honour the refugees. A part of her note read "Today, we honour the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. While we’re all dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the plight of refugees across the world continues. The children are affected the most, witnessing pain and suffering that no child should. The stories they told me… shook me… so many horrifying experiences… it’s hard to understand. For their sakes, we must never forget.

On the work front, Piggy Chops will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She had also been cast in an undisclosed role in Matrix. Chopra is also set to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

