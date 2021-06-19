When Priyanka Chopra Revealed She Likely Scored Her 'lowest' In THIS Round At Miss India

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the industry of her generation. The global icon first gained stardom at the mere age of 17 after she participated in the Femina Miss India competition and placed 2nd. She also went on to win the Miss World title. In an interview back in 2006, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her experience in pageantry and also revealed which round scored her the least amount of marks in the Miss India competition.

Priyanka Chopra revealed which round scored her the least amount of marks

In an interview with Simi Garewal back in 2006, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was extremely shy and nervous about her swimsuit round. The actress said that she was one of the few first contestants to face the judges. She tried to quickly finish the round but the judges' panel stopped to ask her a few questions. Priyanka further revealed that the swimsuit or the bikini round probably scored her the least marks.

Priyanka also spoke about her fellow contestant Lara Dutta. The duo participated in the 2000 Miss India competition together in which Lara placed 1st and went on to participate in Miss Universe, whereas Priyanka placed 2nd and went on to participate in Miss World. Priyanka said that there was completion between them during the pageant but she always looked up to Lara as she was more experienced. The actress also revealed that Lara once helped her put on proper makeup.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the 4th instalment of the hit science fiction action franchise Matrix. The name of the movie hasn't been disclosed yet and not much is known about Priyanka's character. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt reprise their roles from previous films in the series. She will also be seen in the American romantic drama movie Text for You. The movie is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

