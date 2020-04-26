When Sonam Kapoor Wowed The Audience With Her Fashion Sense In Movies

Sonam Kapoor has been away from Bollywood since her last release, The Zoya Factor, 2019. However, the Veere Di Wedding actor never stops to inspire the young fashionistas with her notable styling statements. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor has impressed the fans with her discerning fashion choices be it in traditional, formal or casual. Check out Sonam Kapoor's fashion and styling statements from her movies.

Veere Di Wedding

In Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays the role of a lawyer. Her character Avni has a chic fashion sense. From formal looks to the wedding outfits, Sonam Kapoor nailed every dress she wore in Veere Di Wedding. Take a look.

Aisha

Even though Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha did not garner expected success at the box office, her style file was loved by the critics and fashion police. She plays a south Delhi girl, who is quite particular about the ongoing trends. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's looks from Aisha.

More pictures from Aisha. Sonam Kapoor @sonamakapoor became my all time favourite actor partly because of this film. pic.twitter.com/olrSyNj7pD — sk (@Sonam4Life) January 27, 2019

Khoobsurat

In Khoobsurat, Sonam Kapoor is seen in quirky outfits. Especially, it was the actor's night suits that were in trend for a longer time. Sonam plays a Mili Chakravarty who is a physiotherapist. The film also stars Fawad Khan.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is Sonam Kapoor's last film. Here, the Neerja actor is seen making an indo-western fashion statement. From 90s look to classy chic outfits, Zoya from The Zoya Factor has set amazing styling gaols.

