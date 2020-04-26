When Sonam Kapoor Wowed The Audience With Her Fashion Sense In Movies

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor has impressed her fans with her characters like Avni Malhotra from 'Veere Di Wedding' and more. Check out her style file from her movies.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been away from Bollywood since her last release, The Zoya Factor, 2019. However, the Veere Di Wedding actor never stops to inspire the young fashionistas with her notable styling statements. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor has impressed the fans with her discerning fashion choices be it in traditional, formal or casual. Check out Sonam Kapoor's fashion and styling statements from her movies. 

Veere Di Wedding 

In Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays the role of a lawyer. Her character Avni has a chic fashion sense. From formal looks to the wedding outfits, Sonam Kapoor nailed every dress she wore in Veere Di Wedding. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra and Sonam Kapoor aces formal red ensembles like a pro, see pics

Aisha 

Even though Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha did not garner expected success at the box office, her style file was loved by the critics and fashion police. She plays a south Delhi girl, who is quite particular about the ongoing trends. Check out some of Sonam Kapoor's looks from Aisha

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to her 'Buddha' who works from home in sneakers

Khoobsurat

In Khoobsurat, Sonam Kapoor is seen in quirky outfits. Especially, it was the actor's night suits that were in trend for a longer time. Sonam plays a Mili Chakravarty who is a physiotherapist. The film also stars Fawad Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMJI NIGHTWEAR (@imjinightwear) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor lauds Aaditya Thackeray for assisting 800 WB labourers stuck in Maharashtra

The Zoya Factor 

The Zoya Factor is Sonam Kapoor's last film. Here, the Neerja actor is seen making an indo-western fashion statement. From 90s look to classy chic outfits, Zoya from The Zoya Factor has set amazing styling gaols. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by dq_fanz_hub (@dq_fanz_hub) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha vs Sonam Kapoor - Times the Bollywood divas aced their vacation outfits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories