Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday Or Rhea Chakraborty: Who Aced The Bralette Top Trend Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty are three fashionable females inspiring the masses with their style game. They have successfully impressed the fashion police and an immense fan following for their vogue style statements. Lately, the bralette top trend was making it huge on the runway and high streets. Bollywood stars also quickly jumped onto the trend. Let's take a look at who sported the bralette top better among Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty.

Bhumi Pednekar's Party Outfit -

Bhumi Pednekar titled her look as, "Bold and Beautiful!". In this Instagram post, the Dum Laga He Haisha debutant wore Alexander McQueen. Bhumi Pednekar sported a flowy pantsuit co-ord outfit. The black attire was designed with silver sequin fabric. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star clubbed the party outfit with a black lace bralette top. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar was styled in a nude makeup look. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos donning the bralette top.

Ananya Panday's party outfit -

Ananya Panday wore this outfit during the star-studded party to welcome Katty Perry. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be spotted in a black transparent netted outfit. The closed neck top was clubbed with a fancy black bralette inner. The Student Of The Year debutant paired the black chic outfit with high waist three-fourth leather pants, layered with a designer leather belt. The high pencil heel sandals upped her style game. Here, Ananya Panday wore Judy Zhang. She expressed her love for black outfits saying, "I’ll stop wearing black when they invent a darker colour 🌚". Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram photos.

Rhea Chakraborty's Black Ensemble -

The Half Girlfriend actor can be seen wearing Label D in this Instagram post. Rhea Chakraborty posed for a photoshoot donning a black leopard printed outfit. The attire consisted of a mini skirt paired with the same fabric and print jacket. Rhea Chakraborty sported a plain black V neck bralette. To add more to her lavish look, the Sonali Cable actor complimented the co-ord outfit with long black boots. For glam, Rhea Chakraborty opted for a darker shade of nude makeup look. Her hair was left open with a messy wavy hairdo.

