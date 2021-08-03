Who Is Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar? Why Has She Moved Court Against Her Husband?

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar recently accused the rapper-singer of domestic violence. She has filed a plea against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. In her plea, Shalini Talwar alleged that she was "subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse." Read more to know who is Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar.

Who is Shalini Talwar

Shalini Talwar was a model before she tied the knot with Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh. Talwar also had a cameo role in the 2004 Bollywood movie Run. Talwar in her plea before the court stated that she and Honey Singh met during their school days and their love story began in 2001. They later got married in 2011. As per Stars Unfolded, Honey Singh had initially kept his marriage with Shalini a secret from the public and only spoke about their relationship in 2014 on a reality TV show. Shalini and Honey Singh studied in the same school.

Shalini Talwar's Instagram featured some cryptic posts before she decided to file a complaint against her husband. One of her post's read "emotional abuse is the demolition of someone's identity and its the abuse of their psychological and emotional self." Here some such posts shared by Shalini on her Instagram.

Honey Singh's wife files case against him

In the petition filed by Shalini Talwar, she has alleged that she was harassed by the singer. his parents, and his younger sister. She mentioned that the differences between the two cropped up right from their honeymoon when he started acting distant and even hit her when she confronted him about it. The statement acquired by ANI reads "That around the time of the marriage, the career of Honey Singh started to take off and he was popularly getting to be known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh'. Respondent No.1 (Honey Singh) started getting many shows, songs, and other projects and he started to travel all across the world for work. The payments from almost all his shows and his other work used to be paid in cash and Respondent No. 1 never made the Applicant privy to his finances and always gave each and every penny of his cash income to Respondents No. 2 & 3 (Honey Singh's father and mother respectively) throughout his career."

It further stated that during their honeymoon, the singer cum rapper remained cold and rude. Narrating one of the incidents that took place during their honeymoon, Talwar said,"...the Respondent No. 1 went out of the Hotel room and did not come back for 10-12 hours and the Applicant having no idea about the new place that she was in, remained in the room anxiously and waiting for the Respondent No. 1 to come back. Respondent No. 1 came back late at night and was extremely intoxicated."

Image: yoyohoneysingh/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.