Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumoured Girlfriend? Here's All You Need To Know

During the recent Oscars 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted gracing the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The Hollywood superstar, Leonardo DiCaprio was single for almost over three years, post his split with Toni Garrn, back in 2014. Later, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor started dating model Camila Morrone in 2017.

Who is Camila Morrone?

Camila Morrone is a 23-year-old model and actor born in Los Angeles, California, U.S. She was born to Argentine actor Lucila Polak and model Máximo Morrone. Later in 2006, her parents got divorced and her mother started dating Al Pacino. Even though they never married, Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather.

Camila Morrone started her modelling career by gracing the covers of Act 1 and Vogue Turkey. Later in 2017, she made her runway debut with Moschino’s Resort Show. She has also modelled for Coach and Topshop campaigns while juggling a steady acting career.

Morrone has been a supportive part of several Hollywood films. She made her acting debut with James Franco's 2013 film Bukowski. After a huge gap of five years, Camila returned to acting in 2018 with Death Wish.

She has also played lead roles in Never Goin' Back (2018) and Mickey and the Bear (2019). After being cast in Daisy Jones & The Six, Morrone indicated that she would focus her career on acting rather than modelling. On October 18, 2019, Morrone also received the Rising Star Award at the San Diego International Film Festival.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila's rumoured relationship started back in the year 2017. Apart from enjoying a weekend at Coachella in 2018, the duo was often spotted jetting off on exotic vacations. During the Cannes Film Festival 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend were spotted together as DiCaprio stretched his arms wide for Camila while posing for a picture. The pair was at the festival to promote their latest films - DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Morrone’s Mickey and the Bear.

