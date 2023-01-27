Who Is Masaba Gupta’s Second Husband Satyadeep Misra? Know All About Him

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta got married in an intimate court ceremony in the presence of their immediate family on Friday, January 27. The couple announced their marriage on Instagram by sharing the first pictures from their wedding.

"Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!," Masaba wrote in the caption.

Masaba wore a lehenga designed by House of Masaba and jewellery from her mother, while Satyadeep was dressed in a pink kurta and pajama set, also from House of Masaba, paired with a bandi.

About Satyadeep Misra:

Satyadeep Misra made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2011 film ‘No One Killed Jessica’. Since then, he has appeared in several Bollywood films including ‘Ferrari Ki Sawaari’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ and ‘Vikram Vedha.

He has also starred in many web series like 'Illegal', 'Naxalbari', 'His Storyy' and 'Tanaav'. Misra has received praise for his performances and is considered a talented actor by critics and audiences alike.

He did his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun and graduated from St Stephen's College in Delhi. Before becoming an actor in Mumbai in 2010, Misra worked as a corporate lawyer in New Delhi and also had a brief period of employment with the Indian government.

Satyadeep Misra’s personal life:

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years from 2015 to 2019. Whereas Misra was married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but they got divorced in 2013. Hydari had met Mishra at the age of 17 and married him at the age of 21 but kept the marriage a secret when she made her Bollywood debut.

On January 27, 2023 Misra married fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. The two had been dating for quite some time and often posted pictures together on social media. The two have also been spotted at several events together.

After their wedding, Masaba Gupta, 33, mentioned in a Vogue interview that she met Satyadeep Misra on the set of the show 'Masaba Masaba', which is based on her life, where he was playing her ex-husband's character.

The designer said they connected on their shared love of comfort, peace and healthy lifestyle and that her fitness journey started because of him.

