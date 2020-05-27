Bhumi Pednekar Or Anushka Sharma; Who Made Better Style Statement In Feathers?

Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma are two Bollywood actors with an impressive fashion sense. They are not only winning hearts with their compelling performances but also inspiring the fans with their vogue styling statements. Here, both Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma are seen donning feathery outfits. Check out the two divas' outfits and decide who made a better style statement in the feathery outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar's Award Night Outfit -

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in this uber-chic gown for an award night's red carpet. The stunning feather gown is a design by Atelier Zuhra. Here, Bhumi Pednekar looked an absolute diva in a black straight gown with feathers attached to the skirt. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant's red carpet dress had a translucent upper half paired with a black bralet.

The closed sleeve dress had a long tail. This look of Bhumi Pednekar was styled by her stylist Sukriti Grover. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star turned up in light makeup look with purple shade lipstick. Her hair was left down with a side-parted wavy hairdo. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos in the award night's black gown.

Anushka Sharma's Chic Closet -

In this photoshoot outfit, Anushka Sharma stood out of the crowd wearing an Atsu couture. Here, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor can be spotted sporting well-fitted black trousers. The pants are not regular as they can be seen attached with a black trail behind. The vogue trousers were paired with a feather-loaded blouse with no-sleeve and backless design work.

The Rab Ne Bana Di debutant was styled by Allia Al Rufai. Anushka Sharma accessorised the outfit with Kohinoor earrings and Gucci's pump heels. For glam, Anushka Sharma opted for a nude makeup look with a winged eyeliner. Check out Anuskha Sharma's photos in the chic outfit.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. For her next, Bhumi has two movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Takth and Durgavati. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Currently, she is basking in her success as a producer for her latest Amazon Prime web series Paatal Lok.

