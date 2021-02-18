'Why Big B, Akshay Silent On Fuel Price; Won't Allow Their Shootings': Cong's Nana Patole

Congress politician Nana Patole questioned the silence of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan on the rising fuel prices. Highlighting the actors' tweets on the fuel prices during the Manmohan Singh regime, the Maharashtra Congress President stated he won't allow their film shoots and releases in the state. He urged the duo to express their objection to the rising fuel prices, which has touched Rs 100 in some regions.

Patole questions Akshay, Big B on silence on fuel prices

Nana Patole shared a video on Twitter, where he was heard saying, "Due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, the common man has found it hard to lead their lives. When Manmohan Singh’s government was in power, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar had tweeted on it. Why are they silent today?" He added, "We won’t allow the shootings of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan and their film releases."

Patole suggested that Akshay and Big B also express their objection to the ‘harassment’ and ‘injustice’ being meted to the citizens and called the situation as ‘anti-national' actions of the Government.

Petrol at 100 Rs/litre

Rajasthan's Sriganganagar was one of the regions that saw petrol prices touching the three-figure mark on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association (RPDA) has planned to protest by holding a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' for the high value-added tax (VAT) in the state. Protests have been underway at various places around the country, with Kerala Congress holding a hunger strike and more.

