Will 'Thalaivi' Have An OTT Release? Know Where To Watch The Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi was slated to release on April 23 but was postponed indefinitely owing to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multilingual biographical drama movie is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut's movie will have AL Vijay at its helm and is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

Thalaivi release date on OTT

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was supposed to hit screens earlier this year in April. But, it was delayed due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. It was being speculated like many other films, Thalaivi will also skip a theatrical release and stream directly on OTT platforms.

These rumours were quashed by Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel who called out the 'movie mafia' for spreading rumours about their film. The makers of the movie had released a statement in April which stated that even though the film was ready to be released on April 23, they had to postpone it keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. Kangana also took to her Instagram account and had announced that Thalaivi's digital rights are only with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi), and none of them can stream the film before it releases in theatres.

Image - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

More about Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, titled Thalivi, will see her play the role of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The feature film has been directed by AL Vijay and the music for the same has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will revolve around the ascension of the actor-turned CM from her early days to her silver screen debut and her eventual entry into politics. The flick also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Shamna Kasim, Madhoo, Raj Arjun, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, among others. Thalaivi's digital release rights lie with Netflix as well as Amazon, but it will stream on these platforms only after a theatrical release. The trailer of the movie released on March 23, 2021, and garnered major love from fans and critics.

Image - Still from the trailer

