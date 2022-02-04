World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on February 4 with an aim of raising awareness around Cancer so that people can take timely steps for its prevention, detection and treatment. It is also marked to minimise the myths and prejudices surrounding the disease. On this day, actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer has shared an insightful post urging people to 'listen to their body' and do 'regular checkups' as early detection can help to an unparalleled extent.

The actor hopped onto the 'That's not my name challenge' where she defined herself as an actor, mother, dancer, daughter, along with other things, but most importantly a 'Cancer survivor'. She shared pictures from her cancer journey and penned an inspirational caption hailing people who're fighting Cancer.

Sonali Bendre shares an insightful post on World Cancer Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 4, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor shared a video montage encapsulating moments from her life categorised in different attributions. In the caption, she wrote, "They are not 'just' people fighting cancer... they are so much more. Yes, cancer is life-altering but not life-defining. Help the people you know through a not-so-easy phase of their lives by giving them hope and the comfort they need! For everyone else, please listen to your body and do regular check-ups because early detection always helps #WorldCancerDay." Take a look.

Marking the day last year, Sonali shared a video where she spoke about how Cancer has changed her life. In a 'note to self', Bendre stated that she found her 'new normal' during her journey, and urged everyone going through it to not let Cancer define them.

She wrote, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us."

Note to self 📝



P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/TTmqxU4Oxd — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) February 4, 2020

Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre