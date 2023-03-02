WPL 2023: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, AP Dhillon; Celebs Performing At Opening Ceremony

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and rapper AP Dhillon will be performing live at the inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 4. The domestic cricket league will kick-start on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and will see the Bollywood stars adding the energy and glamour to women's cricket.

The opening ceremony where Kriti, Kiara and Summer High singer AP Dhillon will perform will start at 5.30 pm. The tickets for the opening ceremony, followed by the game between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women, can be availed on Book My Show. The cricket match will begin at 7.30 pm.

A star ⭐ studded line-up



D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour 👌🏻



𝐃𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL



Grab your tickets 🎫 now on https://t.co/c85eyk7GTA pic.twitter.com/2dj4L8USnP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023

Kiara shared the news on her Instagram stories and expressed her excitement to be part of the inaugural WPL edition. She said, "Excited to cheer on our women in blue. Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony of WPL."

Sharing the news on her social media, Kriti said, "See you guys there, Super proud."

AP Dhillon also shared the WPL post on social media.

WPL 2023's announcement video on social media also drew a response from Anushka Sharma. She is doing the biopic on Jhulan Goswami, which is titled Chakda Xpress. She posted some emojis on her Instagram stories lending her support to women's cricket.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon's Shehzada is running in cinema halls now. Its co-stars her opposite Kartik Aaryan. They have come together for a film after the success if the 2019 release Luka Chuppi.

Kiara, on the other hand, got married to Sidharth Malhotra on February 7. She has recently resumed work and gave fans an update on the same.