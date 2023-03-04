WPL 2023: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, AP Dhillon Rehearse For Opening Ceremony | Watch

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, along with Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League on March 4, 2023. Before the big day, Kiara, Kriti, and AP Dhillon were seen rehearsing at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media, the trio could be seen interacting with each other on the stage. Kriti practised dance steps on her hit song Coca Cola. She was surrounded by background artsists as they ran through their dance routine on-stage.

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan will sing the WPL anthem at the opening ceremony to add to the excitement. The ceremony is all set to start at 5.30 pm with popular celebrities performing for their fans at the stadium. The opening ceremony featuring Kriti, Kiara and others will take place prior to the first match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

A little sneak peek into the Women's Premier League ceremony 2023 today

The Women's Premier League has five teams from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The inaugural WPL tournament will run from March 4 to March 26 and will kick off with the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur will be the main players from the Mumbai Indians team while Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney will be the main players from the Gujarat Giants team. Entry for women will be free of cost. For others, ticket prices fpr the matches range from Rs 100 to Rs 400 and can be availed on Book My Show.