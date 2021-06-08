Yami Gautam Clicked For The First Time After Tying The Knot With Aditya Dhar; See Pics

On Friday, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam dropped a surprise post to announce her wedding with URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. While her fans, followers and peers from the industry poured in love, the actor gave a glimpse into the pre-wedding rituals. And, now, her first pictures after tying the knot with the director are out. On Monday, a verified Instagram page of a popular pap shared their photo, in which the newlywed couple can be seen posing with a smile.

Interestingly, in the photo, the Sanam Re actor can be seen draped in a green silk saree while amping up her new bride look with a stack of red bangles, sindoor and mangalsutra. Interestingly, the actor also sported Dehjoor earrings, which are the trademark of a bride from the hills. Meanwhile, Aditya sported a casual look in a black tee and track pants. The photo, reshared on the pap's account, was originally posted by Gautam's wedding planner Gitesh Sharma.

Yami and Aditya clicked for the first time post-wedding:

Within a couple of hours, the now-deleted picture, on the pap's Instagram page, garnered an overwhelming response. Instagram users and Gautam's fans went gaga over the actor's look as they flooded the comments section with one-word compliments and various emojis, including red-heart, heart-eyes and fire, among many others. Also, the actor's Kashmiri jewellery grabbed the attention of a handful of fans.

As mentioned earlier, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding surprised many as the duo secretly tied the knot and broke the news via their respective social media handles. They took the marriage vows in attendance of close friends and family, reportedly in Himachal Pradesh, on June 4. Although neither Yami nor Aditya has shared anything about their love story, fans are speculating that they fell in love while filming their 2019's collaboration, URI: The Surgical Strike. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family", read their joint statement on social media.

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which also featured Vikrant Massey and was directed by Puneet Khanna. She has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty, including Bhoot Police and Dasvi. While Bhoot Police will be a star-studded horror-comedy, Dasvi will cast her opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.