Yami Gautam On Navigating Through Bollywood Maze For 10 Years: 'I Am My Own Godfather'

Yami Gautam has struck the audience with her impeccable performances since her Hindi film debut in 2012 with the comedy Vicky Donor. With her most recent flick, Bhoot Police, which releases on Friday, September 10 on Disney+Hotstar, the actor will showcase a never-before-seen avatar alongside actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. Yami is about to clock a decade in the film industry next year but she still thinks one 'can’t always understand this place completely'.

In a recent conversation with Mid Day, the actor reflected on her Bollywood journey, mentioning her support system as well as the constant media scrutiny. She spoke about how everyone's on a career advice-giving spree, maintaining that she is her 'own Godfather' in the Bollywood maze. Yami made headlines earlier this year when she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam on being her own Godfather in Bollywood

The actor mentioned that being in the industry for almost 10 years made her have a 'better sense', adding that it's a tricky place to understand. After appearing in TV commercials and serials, the actor made her Bollywood debut in 2012 on her own, post which no one told her what steps to further embark on. However, the actor expressed how her family was rock-solid support, keeping her sane.

She also expressed how she wasn't aligned with people's suggestions to 'Dress up in a certain way for meetings, socialise more, be papped everywhere’. Yami had to push herself to not fall for this as she scoured good roles before landing the 2019 superhit Uri: The Surgical Strike, which 'broke the mould' for her. Speaking about the media scrutiny, which makes things even more difficult since several 'untrue things' are written about someone, she added that one has to condition themselves. 'You have to decide if you want to jump in the fish market and become the noise', she stated.

Yami had stunned her fans and peers in the industry when she revealed her marriage with Aditya Dhar a few months back on social media. Everyone was in awe of the duo's simple yet beautiful ceremony, attended by close family members.

More about Bhoot Police

The upcoming horror comedy centres around Saif and Arjun appearing as ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer in evil spirits. They embark on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off the notorious spirits set in a small town amid the mountains. The film also stars Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

