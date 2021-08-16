Yami Gautam Opens Up On OTT Platforms: 'medium Doesn't Matter If Audience Is Happy'

Over the past year, many big Bollywood movies opted for a digital route and released them on OTT platforms. Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about movies being released on OTT. Yami said that OTT platforms came as a huge saviour for the industry during the pandemic and added that she was fine with her movies getting either a theatrical or digital release.

Yami Gautam on movies getting a digital release

Yami Gautam, who is currently shooting for her upcoming thriller movie A Thursday, speaking to Hindustan Times said that the lines between theatrical and direct-to-OTT releases have really blurred. She said that the year 2020 absolutely changed the game and turned it upside down. Yami added that no matter what everyone thought before 2020, every filmmaker and actor want their films to get released in theatres but, in the past year and a half, OTT platforms have come as a huge saviour, to begin with, for both producers and financers and actors, too.

She added that the attitude around what qualifies as a success also seems to have undergone a drastic change due to a boom in OTT content. Yami said that since box office collections are no longer the parameter and it’s the content and actor’s performance that has taken the spotlight and how well the movie connects to the audience. She further said that the boom in OTT content is opening new doors and is given opportunities to various new actors and directors. Yami Gautam said that she hoped that the new era they've entered, gets complimented with genuinely good work in terms of different and great scripts and genres.

Talking about her movies getting either a theatrical or digital release, Yami said that some of her movies will release in theatres while some digitally and she was happy about both. She added that as long as the audience is happy and the movie connects to the audience, then the medium doesn't matter.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy movie Bhoot Police. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on September 17, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram

