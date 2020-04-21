Yami Gautam Reminisces Her 'Vicky Donor' Days As The Film Completes Eight Years

Yami Gautam, who last graced the screen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, was celebrating her debut movie, Vicky Donor's eight-year completion on social media on Monday. Talking about Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam, in a recent interview, revealed that the film taught her to be fearless and helped her trust her instincts. Reminiscing her experience working on the film, Yami Gautam exclaimed that the Shoojit Sircar directorial helped her understand herself as an actor better.

Further in the interview, Yami Gautam also revealed that collaborating with the team of Vicky Donor was a memorable experience. She stated that she loved her acting workshops, and after-shoot chats with Aysuhmann, Shoojit, and Juhi the most. Lastly, Yami thanked the makers of Vicky Donor for choosing her over others. She believed working on Vicky Donor helped her understand stories better, which helped her choose stories with an impact later on in her career.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is basking the success of her last release Bala, where she played the role of a TikTok sensation. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man, who experiences pre-mature balding. The Amar Kaushik directorial was a box office hit.

On the work front, the Vicky Donor actor will be next seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The movie, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is a love story set in the heartland of India. The upcomer that is reported to be in the post-production stage is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Yami Gautam also has an untitled Rishabh Shetty directorial with Sudeep. Reports also have it that the actor has been signed by the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai to play a pivotal role in the upcomer. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news.

