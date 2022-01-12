Yami Gautam Says There're More Perks To Marrying Aditya Dhar Than Starring In His Films

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have been married for more than six months now. Yami tied the knot with Aditya in June last year. Recently, in an interview with Gulf News, Tabloid!, the URI star has spoken about whether she would benefit in her career from her marriage with the director. She believes that the perks of marrying Dhar 'are more than just getting an acting job in his films.'

Yami Gautam talks about acting in husband Aditya Dhar's films

In the interview with Tabloid!, Yami was asked if Aditya would cast her in all his future projects. Replying in humour, the actor shared there are more perks of marrying Aditya then 'just getting acting jobs in his films.' Further speaking about nepotism, she said that she doesn't defend it, 'nor does she feels the need to defy it.' She added that she will be 'wasting her own time if she does that' and that 'she has always generated opportunities for herself based on her acting skills and professionalism.

Yami Gautam surprised her fans and followers when she broke the news of her and Aditya's wedding. She took to Instagram and shared several adorable snaps from their nuptials. The wedding was an intimate ceremony and was attended by only their immediate family members. The Vicky Donor star did her own makeup and wore a handloom saree given by her maternal grandmother.

As for the caption, she wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Recently, the actor celebrated her first birthday after marriage with her in-laws and Aaditya. She cut the cake on sets as well as at home with her new family. Aditya had posted a picture of a decked up Yami and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love!" Replying to the post, Yami commented, "Can’t thank you enough for making this day so memorable and incredibly special for me, Aditya. Truly blessed."

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam