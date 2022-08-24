Actor Yami Gautam, who likes to keep her personal life low-key and away from the limelight, recently sought blessings at Naina Devi temple in Himachal with her husband Aditya Dhar. The couple got hitched last year in June and since then, have been sharing their happy pictures on social media.

After celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year in June, the two visited the famous Naina Devi temple in Yami's hometown Himachal while seeking blessings for a happy life. The couple even performed a small customary puja while praying for their good life and togetherness.

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar at Naina Devi temple in Himachal

The A Thursday star took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures of the temple where she can be seen wearing a pink salwar kameez while her husband Aditya was seen wearing a white kurta-pajama with a black Nehru Jacket and a white pocket square.

“Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev-Bhoomi, Himachal," the actor wrote alongside the pictures. Aditya too shared similar pictures on his Instagram and wrote, "Jai Maa Naina Devi!". Soon after the couple shared the pictures, the fans who are in awe of the two, flooded the comment section while praising their simplicity and humble attitude.



One of the fans wrote, "So simple elegant and so very pretty," while another complimented, " so good to see u guys following your culture." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Proud to be Himachali...perfect look." Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.



The Naina Devi temple in Himachal is devoted to Goddess Sati, a form of Goddess Durga. This temple, which was built on a triangular hillside, is one of Sathi’s 52 Shakti Peeths. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was last seen in Dasvi will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated project Oh My God 2, which comes as the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film OMG: Oh My God! Directed and written by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. She will also be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost.

IMAGE: Instagram/YamiGautam