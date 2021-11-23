Yami Gautam Wraps The Shoot Of 'A Thursday', Shares Video With Special Cast Members

Yami Gautam has officially wrapped the shooting for her upcoming thriller movie A Thursday. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a video with some special cast members of the movie as she announced the wrap. A Thursday will also star Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam wraps the shoot of A Thursday

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and shared a video featuring the kids who are part of the movie. As she shared the video she wrote that these kids 'adorable presence' made her filming experience better. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, "It's an official wrap for my film, ‘A Thursday’ which wouldn't have been possible without these cutest kids who made this challenging film feel less heavy owing to their adorable presence. Together, with this team, we've created so many priceless memories. I am going to reserve my thank you’ for later, Behzad This film is very special to us ! Hope it touches you the same way it touched us !

#teamATHURSDAY."

A Thursday is a thriller movie and is being helmed by Behzad Khambata. Yami Gautam will play the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages, while Neha Dhupia will play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez. The cast o the movie also includes Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni, the movie will be released digitally.

Yami Gautam on the boom of OTT

As Yami will be making her digital debut with A Thursday, Yami opened up about her movies getting an OTT release. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the year 2020 absolutely changed the game and turned it upside down. Yami added that no matter what everyone thought before 2020, every filmmaker and actor want their films to get released in theatres but, in the past year and a half, OTT platforms have come as a huge savior, to begin with, for both producers and financers and actors, too.

She added that the attitude around what qualifies as a success also seems to have undergone a drastic change due to a boom in OTT content. Yami said that since box office collections are no longer the parameter and it’s the content and actor’s performance that has taken the spotlight and how well the movie connects to the audience. She further said that the boom in OTT content is opening new doors and is giving opportunities to various new actors and directors.

