Yash Not A Part Of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Insider Addresses Rumour

Why you’re reading this: Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana has been creating a buzz on social media, especially around its casting. While the makers are keeping all information about the upcoming film to themselves, recent media reports suggested that KGF star Yash, who was reportedly approached to play Raavan in the film, had rejected the role. Now, there is an update on whether Yash denied Nitesh's offer or not.

What sparked the rumours?

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet stating that Yash had rejected the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana sparked the rumours. Thereafter, several media reports also claimed the same. Subsequently, discussions around the casting have been intensifying.

Who’s saying what

A source close to the project has now revealed that the rumours about Yash not being a part of Ramayana are ‘absolutely baseless’. "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it”, the source said.

While an official announcement on the film's casting is expected in the next few weeks, the sources' dismissal of the rumour implies that Yash is part of the project.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to go on floors by year-end

Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana, is being touted as one of the biggest films of recent times. A source revealed that the film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year and stated that the makers will pull the grandest casting coup there has ever been in Indian cinema. According to an industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year."

So far, the makers have been keeping details of this much-hyped mythological epic under wraps. Quite obviously, it has led to massive anticipation among fans, especially regarding the film's casting.

Meanwhile…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also rumoured to be part of the project. They will reportedly play the roles of Sita and Ram. However, there has been no official announcement of the same yet.