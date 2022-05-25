Yasin Malik Gets Life Term: Paresh Rawal Highlights Two Kinds Of 'Malik'; Praises Umran

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Kashmiri separatist and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik, to rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday, May 25. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal hailed the verdict by drawing comparisons between the convict and the rising cricketer and pace sensation, Umran Malik.

Shedding light on the contrasting stories of the duo, who were born in the same state and share the same surname, Paresh Rawal highlighted how one is motivated to inspire the youth, while another is associated with the terror funding campaign.

'There are two kinds of MALIK': Paresh Rawal

Soon after a NIA court announced the quantum of punishment for Yasin Malik, Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to comment on the matter. In the statement, the Bollywood star heaped praises on Umran, however, to emphasise his disappointment for Yasin and condemn his anti-national moves, he deliberately finished the sentence mid-way. "There are two kinds of MALIK! One is UMRAN who inspires youth and the other one is …!" tweeted Rawal.

There are two kinds of MALIK ! One is UMRAN who inspires youth and the other one is …! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2022

Umran Malik meets J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The sentencing of Yasin Malik comes just a day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the pace sensation Umran Malik and announced that the state will take care of the cricketer's training and other facilities. Umran Malik recently received his maiden call-up for the Indian national team in the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa. The tournament is set to begin on June 9.

As reported by PTI, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on May 24 said, "The whole country is proud (of Umran). The government will take care of his training and other facilities." When asked if the cricketer will also be entitled to a government job by the state, Sinha added, "there is a provision in the sports policy and whenever he wishes, the government will provide him this opportunity."

Yasin Malik sent to life imprisonment

The NIA court has sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10.75 lakh in a terror funding case that was registered in 2017. The NIA alleged his major association with fuelling unrest and supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. After the verdict, Yasin will be lodged in prison no.7 of the Tihar Jail, where he will be allocated a job based on the order copy, as per the Director General of the Prison.

