Yasin Malik Gets Life Term, Vivek Agnihotri Sees 'moment Of Healing For Kashmiri Hindus'

In a massive development on Wednesday, a special NIA court has sentenced Pro-Pak separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in the terror funding case in which he had been convicted days earlier after pleading guilty. Amidst this, The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri has slammed the 'secular Lobby' supporting Malik, and hailed the judgment of the court.

'This is a moment of relief for all Kashmiri Hindus': Vivek Agnihotri

Just moments after the court pronounced the quantum of sentence for Malik, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to call it a major milestone for his 'Right of Justice' campaign. "GREAT JUDGEMENT. This is a moment of HEALING for all Kashmiri Hindus. A major milestone in our campaign for #RightOfJustice" stated Agnihotri.

जिस दिन का वादा था वो आज आ ही गया… हम देखेंगे। #YasinMalik — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 25, 2022

The filmmaker further elaborated on the years that the team of The Kashmir Files spent understanding the psyche of Malik while sharing a scene from the social drama movie. Referencing that 'reel' has become 'real', Agnihotri added, "This is exactly what he said in the court today. What a tight slap to Secular lobby".

Yasin Malik's terror funding case

The NIA registered the case against Malik in 2017 highlighting his major association to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also alleged that he was in contact with Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was backed by an email exchange. Along with Yasin Malik, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar; have all been charged under sections 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

More about The Kashmir Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher in the lead role was set against the backdrop of the early 1990s. It outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state.

