Yasmin Karachiwala: 5 Workout Videos Of The Celeb Trainer To Emulate At Home

Yasmin Karachiwala, who has A-list celebs working out under her guidance, has a great fitness regime for herself too. With over 20 years of experience under her belt, she believes in working out hard and eating right. We've put together five Yasmin Karachiwala exercise videos that can be done at home to maintain your fitness so that you can look good and feel good.

Fitness videos of celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

One of her exercises includes a 360 degrees squat-jump-turn exercise. All you need to do is jump while on a squatting position while turning towards the right with every jump. This needs to be repeated 5 times for each of the 3 sets.

In one of his Instagram posts, she shared quick workouts focussing on certain parts of the body. She suggested Split Squat - 3sets x 15 reps each, Push up - 3 sets x 12-15 reps, Triceps Dip - 3 sets x 12-15 reps, Crisscross - 3 sets x 15 reps each, and Alternate Lunges - 3 sets x 15 reps each for fit and healthy workout.

Yasmin Karachiwala suggests to include squats in your daily gym routine as it helps with the growth of muscles in your quads. It also works on your strength and flexibility. Apart from this, pushups are great to increase arm strength. Crisscross is a great core workout as It helps burn body fat easily. And lastly, alternate lunges help develop core strength and improve flexibility.

