Year Ender 2021: From Akshay Kumar To Rajinikanth, Here Are India's Highest-paid Actors

Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc globally, the Indian film industry has managed to thrive exorbitantly, thanks to the love and adulation of the audiences. From Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi to South superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, the list of trailblazing films in 2021 is limitless. Keeping in line with their spectacular performances, actors also garner an impressive remuneration ranging from somewhere around Rs 15 to as high as 150 crores. As 2021 comes to a close, here are the highest-paid male celebrities in India for the year.

Highest Paid Indian actors

Akshay Kumar

According to statista.com, Khiladi Kumar has been charging a whopping Rs 115 crores per project. The actor delivered some of the highest-grossing films of 2021 including Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, and is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Atrangi Re.

Aamir Khan

The actor graces the big screen with his masterpieces once in a blue moon, however, takes away an impressive sum of Rs 150 crores per project. He will now be seen reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Prabhas

The South Superstar is not behind his Bollywood counterparts when it comes to minting money. He reportedly gets paid Rs 150 crores as of 2021. He is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde.

Ajay Devgn

Another star from Rohit Shetty's cop franchise, Ajay Devgn's remuneration per movie/ series starts from Rs 60 crores and goes up to Rs 125 crores.

Rajinikanth

Undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in India, Rajinikanth enjoys an incredible remuneration after managing to bring millions of his ardent fans to theatres. The star gets paid about Rs 125 crores per movie as of this year.

Joseph Vijay

The famous Tamil icon is not only one of the highest-paid actors down South but also in India, enjoying a whopping Rs 110 crores per project. He has also been included several times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor takes home somewhere around Rs 100 crore for a project. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in India's first-ever aerial action film titled Fighter.

Jr NTR

Popularly referred to as the Young Tiger of Tollywood, the actor stands at par with Hrithik at Rs 100 crores per project. He will be seen in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated period drama RRR alongside Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/@rajinikanth/@actorprabhas