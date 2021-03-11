YouTuber Srishti Dixit Responds To A Fan Who Said She Looks Like Sonam Kapoor

YouTuber Srishti Dixit took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday in an 'Ask Me Anything' session and revealed several tidbits about her life to her fans. One fan, in particular, remarked that Srishti "almost" looked like actor Sonam Kapoor. The fan wrote, "You somehow look like Sonam Kapoor, especially with that jawline". Srishti jokingly replied, "Aise baatein mat karein behen, Sonamji samadhi le lengi, theek hai, kuch maryaada rakhe, aur meri bhi izzat rakhe aur Sonamji ki bhi (Don't talk like this sister, Sonamji will take samadhi, keep the dignity of the lot, and respect me and Sonamji too). Take a look at her story update here!

Srishti Dixit's latest Instagram stories as she responds to fan queries

Dixit and her fellow YouTuber and content creator Kusha Kapila are well known for their Behensplaining videos, where they review International Netflix content and give their hilarious opinions. On March 10, Srishti took to her Instagram stories and gave candid responses to her fans (and haters alike) about what she does apart from comedy. One fan also asked her the secrets to her "dark circles", to which she gave a witty response.

Another fan was not in the mood to talk to her, to which she said, "I like forming a personal bond with people who follow me, but you don't have to take things I post personally also". Srishti also gave fans a glimpse of her cat Patches, where she also accepted a fans request and gave Patches "back scratches". Take a look over here.

A fan also asked Srishti about her beauty secrets. The fan praised her looks without makeup and asked what she does to take care of her skin. Srishti as usual gave fans her cynical truth bombs saying, "Reminder that social media is fake and that I use Paris filter generously."

When asked by a fan if she believes in God, she remarked, "Forget all that, does God believe in me?". A fan also highlighted the on-screen rift between Srishti Dixit and Kusha Kapila, where the former simply replied by bobbing her head. Shristi has also been unsuccessfully keeping up with her "100 pages a day" reading plan, and said she has been only probably read only 100 pages a year. In a separate post, she posted a reel where a fan asked her to scream at them to "put their life together". Here's what she said.

