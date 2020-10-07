Yukta Mookhey's Birthday: All About The Beauty Queen's Career And Where She Is Now

Yukta Mookhey, born on September 7, is a well-known Indian model and actor. The media personality has often been in news for all the social work that she has been doing. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is all about her career and where she is now. Read further ahead to know all about her.

Also Read | Goa Lokayukta Orders FIR Against Madkaikar In Assets Case

Yukta Mookhey career and where is she now

Yukta Mookhey is a popular Indian model, actor, and a beauty pageant titleholder. The artist had represented India at Miss World 1999 and went ahead to win the contest. By winning the title, she became the fourth Indian woman to win Miss World after Reita Faria in 1966, Aishwarya Rai in 1994 and Diana Hayden in 1997. The 49th season of the Miss World pageant was held on 4 December 1999 at Olympia, London and 93 delegates from around the world competed for the title. Yukta Mookhey took part in the contest, where she was shortlisted as one of the final contestants. At the grand finale, she was crowned as Miss India World 1999, that is the first runner-up by the outgoing titleholder Annie Thomas, giving her the right to represent India at the Miss World 1999 contest. Yukta Mookhey has also won the Asia & Oceania’s Queen of Beauty Award during the Miss World contest.

Also Read | Nagaland Lokayukta Dismisses Complaint Filed Against DyCM Y Patton

Yukta Mookhey made her acting debut and entered the Indian movie industry in 2001 with the Tamil movie Poovellam Un Vasam, where she appeared in a song titled Yukta Mookhey. The actor made her Hindi film debut with Pyaasa in 2002 opposite co-star Aftab Shivdasani. Yukta Mookhey was then cast in the movie Market but had to drop out due to an injury. In 2003, she signed Kab Kyon Kahan and Hum Teeno, but both movies were later shelved. In 2005, Yukta Mookhey acted in two movies, Memsahab and Love in Japan and in 2006, the artist appeared in the music video Kathputali.

Also Read | Goa Lokayukta Asks ACB To Probe Man's Claim Of Dustbin Scam

Personal Life

On September 7, 2008, Yukta Mookhey got engaged to Prince Tuli, a New York-based businessman and financial consultant. The two tied the knot on November 2, 2008, in a traditional Sikh ceremony at a Nagpur Gurudwara followed by a reception. The two soon became proud parents of a little baby boy. In July 2013, Yukta Mookhey accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to domestic violence and harassment. In June 2014, the couple obtained a consensual divorce.

Also Read | Goa Lokayukta Orders Action Against Cop For Not Filing FIR

Yukta Mookhey's latest outing

After a long break, Yukta Mookhey recently appeared in the 2019 blockbuster movie, Good Newwz. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar as the lead characters. The comedy-drama was based on the exchange of sperms of two men during an impregnating procedure.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various entertainment websites/ media reports and fan-sites.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.