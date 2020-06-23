After Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan expresses displeasure on Yulin fest, says '#StopYulin'

China’s wet markets have been at the centre of the storm amid the spread of COVID-19. The reopening of the markets after a brief half due to the pandemic had seen heavy criticism from netizens. Much like the wet markets, not much has changed as the annual dog-meat festival Yulin is also going ahead as per schedule.

However, the stars of the Indian film industry have expressed their anger at the Yulin festival. Anuska Sharma, known to be a staunch proponent of animal rights, had fume at the reports and now, Kartik Aaryan too echoed her views. Sharing a snap, that seemed to be many years ago, where he is all smiles being flanked by dogs, the actor wrote that Yulin festival breaks his heart every year and used the hashtag #StopYulin.

Here’s the post

Anushka Sharma, who is known to delight fans with heartwarming pics of her dogs, had vented out, ‘What will it take for them to learn?’ along with a report on the resumption of the festival.

The Lychee and Dog Meat Festival is a festival that is held from June 21 to June 30 ever year, and has been held this year too despite the pandemic. It is reported that over 10,000 dogs are eaten during the course of the festival, though the number has come down in recent years. The festival held every year despite protests from animal rights activists over some of the practices during the festival.

Peter Li, China policy specialist with the Humane Society International, an animal rights group was quoted as saying that activists hoped that th Yulin changes for the health and safety of people.

Meanwhile, the China government had banned hunting and sale of wild animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also reported that the top officials were discouraging the consumption of wild animals and pets for health reasons.Not just that, even the gathering of people was a breeding ground for COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam K Ahuja had expressed her delight when the idea to stop the markets had first surfaced. Stars like Sandhya Mridul had earlier lashed out at the opening of the markets.

