Zaheer Iqbal Confesses His Love For Sonakshi Sinha In Latest Post; 'love, Laughter...'

Amid a lot of conjectures about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship, the latter recently confessed his love for the actor in a social media post. While wishing the Dabangg actor on her birthday, Iqbal dropped a video where she's seen goofing around on a flight, relishing burgers. Alongside the video, he penned a heartfelt caption that included a cute 'I Love You' admission. Sonakshi responded to Zaheer's sweet gesture with an equally mushy comment.

Zaheer Iqbal confesses his love for Sonakshi Sinha in latest post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaheer shared a funny glimpse of the actor devouring a burger and making goofy expressions. He further dropped a beautiful selfie alongside the actor and in his caption, mentioned, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other." Take a look.

Reacting to his post via the comments section, Sonakshi wrote, "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu." Other celebrities like Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, among others also dropped heart emoticons on Zaheer's post.

Back in December, Sonakshi also shared a heartfelt post on her rumoured beau's birthday, calling him the 'most amazing human being on this planet'. Dropping a couple of their candid pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye."

On the work front, she will be seen in Prime Video's web series Dahaad alongside Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the project marks Sinha's web series debut.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMZAHERO)