Zaira Wasim Deletes Twitter, Instagram After Sharing Quran Verse On Locust Attack

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim in 2019 announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. The 'Dangal' actor recently shared a Quran verse that mentioned the locust attack and how people are arrogant. The tweet received major backlash from Netizens after users said that 'she was trying to justify the locust attack by using a religious verse'.

The tweet said, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin

-Qur’an 7:133” [sic]."

Earlier this month, Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram handle to pen down her thoughts on social media trolling. Slamming the negativity, Zaira asked for love and empathy instead of making them feel like a 'loser'.

Zaira, who retired from the Bollywood industry after The Sky is Pink, wrote that not everyone is born with a 'thick skin' and some are more 'vulnerable' than others. The trolling can leave a person 'damaged and traumatised', she wrote.

The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work".

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

