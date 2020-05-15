Zareen Khan Never Thought She Could Be In Bollywood Without Salman Khan

It has been 10 years since Zareen Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the 2010 film Veer. Although the film failed to impress the audience even with Salman Khan as the lead, it did open up new opportunities for the young actor. Zareen gladly credits Salman Khan for it all because it was he who launched her in the industry.

Zareen Khan's Bollywood career

In a report by an online portal, Zareen Khan said that it has been a rollercoaster ride for her. She said that she is someone who never dreamed of becoming a part of the Hindi film industry. The actor thanked Salman Khan for giving her the opportunity. Zareen revealed that she never thought she could be a part of the film industry without him.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Zareen Khan Shares Women’s Safety Tips For Solo Travelling

Talking about her struggle in the industry, the actor said that she did not have to struggle to enter the industry but her real struggle began after she became a part of Bollywood. Acknowledging that she does not come from a filmy background, Zareen Khan said that it took her a while to understand how the industry works. Khan said that she won't say that it has been a decade and she has it all figured out because she is still learning. She added that she is much better today than she was when she came into Bollywood.

On the work front, Zareen Khan has a few projects in the pipeline. The shooting of all the projects has come to a halt due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor said that she was about to shoot for a Punjabi film in London in May. Adding that she had to start her work on a Hindi horror film as well, Khan revealed that she was even supposed to work on her digital debut show.

ALSO READ | Zareen Khan's Pet Cat Scooby Has A Striking Resemblance To Alia Bhatt's Edward; See Pics

Zareen Khan further said that everything is uncertain at the moment and that she does not know when things will return to normalcy. Taking the current scenario into consideration, she said that it seems things will take time to go back to normal. She added it will take time, especially for the film industry since most of the work is team-based for them.

The actor also started her own YouTube channel just last month. Stating that she is a Happy Hippie, she said in her launch video that fans will get to see the real Zareen Khan through the channel instead of 'Zareen Khan - The Actor'. She revealed that people will get to see a lot of travel and fitness on the channel and a little bit of cooking and fashion as well.

ALSO READ | Zareen Khan Launches Her YouTube Channel, Says Fans Will Get A Glimpse Of Her 'real Self'

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Invites Zareen Khan On 'Locked Up With Sunny', Fans React; See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.